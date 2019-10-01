ScaleUp 360° Industry of Things: the Online IIoT Event

On November 21-22 2019, ScaleUp 360 Industry of Things brings together more than 200 IIoT specialists and manufacturing and process optimization experts to present their challenges and business strategies for scalable, secure and efficient IoT. In 12 webinars over 2 days participants have the chance to learn and engage with thought leaders across the globe – right from their desks.

How does it work? All you need to do is register online, receive you personalized login and join the webinar session on the event day. Participation is free!

These are our topics at the 2019 ScaleUp 360 Industry of Things:

– Establishing the Digital Factory: How to automate factory processes with IoT, robotics, Big Data and AI to drive productivity and lower costs?

– AI & Machine Learning – How do cases of applied AI technologies and software to manufacturing processes look like?

– Manufacturing in the Digital Twin Scenario – How can the use of AI based Digital Twins boost asset efficiency and reliability?

– Augmented reality & Remote service – What are scenarios for production equipment maintenance through remote guidance?

– Refurbish your factory equipment – What are cost effective ways to upgrade existing equipment and legacy systems to make them IoT ready?

– Pushing your plant to the limit – How to use IIoT to improve Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) and Manufacturing Yield?

– Edge Computing vs. Cloud – What are frameworks for early identification of issues and how can machine learning techniques from edge to cloud prevent system failures and shutdowns?

– Operational Technology & IoT – How can Predictive Maintenance tools prevent asset failure and quality issues?

– Industrial IoT Data Strategy – What are successful approaches to create a data strategy roadmap and how to turn IIoT Data into a competitive advantage?

Join us for thought-provoking case studies and live demos by industry leaders. For more information on the agenda, our partners and online registration, visit our website at https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/industry-of-things/