SmartTOP additional cabriolet top control for the new BMW Z4 available soon

Las Vegas, Nevada – September 19, 2019

The manufacturer Mods4cars has announced the SmartTOP additional cabriolet top control for the new BMW Z4 (G29). The clever convertible module will be available before the end of this year. The SmartTOP module enables the convertibles top to be opened and closed while driving with One-Touch. The tedious continuous pressing on the tops button is thereby eliminated.

In addition to simpler convertible top operation from inside the vehicle, the top can also be opened and closed from a distance using the existing vehicles remote control with One-Touch. For this, a press on the button on the vehicles key is all that is needed. No changes to the vehicles remote control is required for this function.

The following additional functions will also be included: Windows can be opened and closed via the vehicles key. It will be possible to reverse the operating direction of the convertibles top button. The Valet Mode will prevent the convertibles top from being operated via the interior button and the remote control. This allows the top to be completely locked when a third party is using the vehicle.

“We are pleased that we will soon be able to offer our SmartTOP convertible module for the BMW Z4 (G29), which was presented a few months ago. Our customers will be able to enjoy the advantages of our sophisticated comfort modules as of the coming convertible season,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. “Also the installation of our latest product is child’s play. A precision fitting adapter set ensures a simple plug-in connection between the vehicle electronics and the SmartTOP module,” Sven Tornow continues.

SmartTOP convertible top controls are available for the following brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo. The following BMW models are also supported: BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series and 6 Series Convertible as well as Z4 and Mini.

A first Demo video can be viewed here:



http://www.mods4cars.com

