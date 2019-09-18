FABTECH: A precise engine manifold with two blade cutting

A t bend system developed by transfluid enables the processing of tubes of up to 60 mm with a bending radius of 1 x D. Most of the tubes produced in this case have two or three bends, with the cut made straight after the last bend or between two bends. No additional follow-up cuts are required. The bending machine for this solution features a centre-line booster and three bending planes, plus the plane where the cutting tool is used.

