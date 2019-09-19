ThermTrace stands for high quality

The swiss company HTS Global AG produces high quality heating cables for any kind of heating application. Their brand ThermTrace is very well received within the industry and ranks among the top heating cable brands. Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS Global AG says that the company serves the needs of each individual customer.

It is not only the high quality of the brand ThermTrace that gave HTS Global AG its good reputation, it is also due to the delivery of great personal customer service. The customer is rather seen as a partner, than just someone purchasing products. No matter what the customer’s concern in terms of the product and the handling of it are, HTS Global AG always handels the customer’s enquirie with care. It is no surprise, the customers stay loyal to HTS Global AG.

Working on a global scale, HTS Global AG has positioned itself with offices in Switzerland and Germany as well as in the UK and the United States, serving customers all over the world.

All of the heat tracing solutions fulfill international quality standards for both hazardous and safe areas. HTS Global AG and its professionally trained partners in various countries provide marketing, distribution and customer service for our entire heat tracing product range.

The ThermTrace series of heating tapes includes a complete collection of self-regulating products. Starting with heating cables for very small piping systems with special applications, HTS Global AG also provides high-end industrial grade cables for temperatures up to 240 ° C.

In addition to the self-regulating cables, HTS offers constant wattage cables as well as a broad variety of accessories. ThermTrace products offer solutions for all kinds of temperature ranges and applications, says Fabian de Soet.

If you have any questions about ThermTrace, the team of HTS Global AG is happy to help you. You can also find their current product range online on www.hts-global.com.