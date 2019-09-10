Pre-Order Sony Alpha 7 R Mark IV from Authorised Sony Dealer in Australia – Camera Warehouse

Sydney, Australia, September 2019, Camera Warehouse is delighted to introduce the Sony A7R Mark IV high-resolution digital camera, which is the latest addition in Sony’s much-admired Alpha 7R series mirrorless digital camera. On Pre-Order, the pricing of Sony A7R Mark IV is $5,445.

Sony finally revealed its 61 Megapixel full-frame high-resolution mirrorless camera. Sony A7R IV is the world’s first megapixel gigantic as it has 61 MP sensor with an enormous 50% more pixels than its predecessor A7R Mark III and this helps Sony A7R IV to delivers stunning image quality with wide dynamic range and high resolution while maintaining focusing performance. The BSI CMOS Sensor BIONZ X processor helps to produce remarkable clear images under challenging circumstances.

Sony A7R IV Major Key Features:

• World’s first 61-megapixel camera with back illuminated CMOS images sensor with BIZON X image processor.

• 567 focal plane phase-detection AF points cover 74% area of the image.

• Spectacular 5.76 million dot Tru-Finder OLED Ultra-XGA electronic viewfinder with amazing detail, contrast and brightness.

• Up to 10 fps Shooting, ISO range can go from 100 to 32,000 in expanded mode.

• 5-Axis steady shot inside image stabilization.

• Professional 4K video recording.

• Upgraded connectivity including high-speed Wi-Fi support, FTP wireless transfer, Bluetooth and dual UHS-II SD slots.

• Ergonomically designed grip, ingenious buttons and dial layouts.

• Upgraded body sealing with moisture and dust resistance.

