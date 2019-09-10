Fujian Hi-Create Intelligent Equipment Provides the Chance to Cut Cost with Napkin Paper Machine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Fujian, China (September 08, 2019) – In the present situation, most businesses look for ways to cut down on their costs. When it comes to companies engaged in the manufacture of sanitary napkins, they know that they need napkin paper in huge quantities for backing every napkin they make. Now, they can cut down on the cost of purchasing these papers from other sources and can produce these papers at their own manufacturing unit by investing on a napkin paper machine. This is where Fujian Hi-Create Intelligent Equipment Company Limited can provide the best help to them.

This company has a huge collection of napkin tissue machines with different capabilities. Napkin manufacturers can consider the different features of each machine offered by this company and can select a machine that will suite their needs in the best manner. Some of the options offered by this company concerning napkin paper machine includes:

• Double-layer Machine

• High Speed Machine

• Automatic Layer Machine

• Full Servo Machine

• Fully Automatic Machine

• Automatic Machine

• Full Servo Double Layer Machine

• High-Speed Double Layer Machine

• High Safety Factor Automatic Machine

• Full Servo Napkin Machine

This list given above is not exhaustive as the company offers a wide choice of other machines for napkin paper making to help napkin manufacturing units.

The good thing about relying on this company not just for the machine for making napkin paper, but also for baby diaper machine is that they offer a collection of such machines that are sold at factory price.

With the attractive set of features like 10 years of technical experience, customization, 24 hours global after service and trade assurance of payments, Hi-Create stands the best choice for ordering different types of machines like disposable pad machine, compressed machine products, etc. In all categories of machines they make and sell, they make sure that customers can get a wide choice of machines to take their production capacity to a new level with the help of Fujian Hi-Create Intelligent Equipment Company Limited.

Manufacturing units engaged in producing baby products can get the baby diaper machine from this company to get into making diaper for babies. The company makes and sells machines under different series like diaper, sanitary napkin, tissue paper, disposable pad, paper cup, compressed and others. Even individuals planning to startup a manufacturing unit can get some ideas on the type of products they can produce with the help of this company.

About Fujian Hi-Create Intelligent Equipment Company Limited:

Even though the paper machine factory of this company is based in China, they supply their machines for orders received from different countries like Turkey, India, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, South Korea, Russia, Bangladesh, Great Britain, Canada and the USA. The company offers program profit suggestion and raw material purchase suggestion to the clients.

For more information, please visit http://haichuangzn.com

Media Contact:

Fujian Hi-Create Intelligent Equipment Company Limited

Telephone: 0595-82050111

Email: admin@tissuemachine.cn

Website: http://haichuangzn.com

###