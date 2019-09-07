Kids Celebrity Designer – Aastha Agarwal to showcase her collection at India Kids Fashion Week in Jaipur

September is going to be a month dedicated to kids fashion as PinkBlueIndia by Aastha Agarwal will take the Pink City by surprise with the fabulous collection of kids clothing at Indian Kids Fashion Week, a renowned kids fashion show of international standards.

PinkBlueIndia’s Floral Fantasy will unveil the best of designer wear for baby girls and boys at the most popular Indian kids’ fashion show of the year. Most charming and exquisite designer fashion for kids 2019 will be showcased on the ramp reviving fashion for children in the most innovative way. There will be dresses that have never been designed, the outfits that are so unique in their style and patterns and fashion statements that are completely out of this world. This kids fashion show 2019 will flaunt the trendiest baby clothes curated by finest designers at PinkBlueIndia.

Ms. Aastha Agarwal, founder of PinkBlueIndia, added,” We will have cute kids walking the ramp presenting to the world the most alluring and distinctive dresses for babies at this child fashion show in India. We aim to bring the most tasteful clothing that will tempt every mom to dress her babies in them. We will have the best of children outfits that have never been seen before to make this fashion show for kid girl and boy an unforgettable memory to cherish forever.”

The date for India Kids’ Fashion Week 2019 is September 15th, 2019 and this event will be organized at Hotel Marriot, Ashram Marg, Jaipur. The show timings for this fashion show for kid boy and girl will be from 5:40 to 6:10 pm.