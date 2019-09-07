Keys to recognize an authentic Persian rug:

Carpets talk about the artistic expression of Persian culture. Although over time it was used as a luxury decorative element, among the nomadic tribes of Persia it was only an object to protect itself from the harsh winter.

The making of Handmade Persian rugs includes designs that are passed down from generation to generation. They are simple in nomadic villages and wonderfully complex and elaborate in sedentary villages.

In these carpets, the use of bright colors and natural motifs predominates. Manufacturing secrets are passed from generation to generation, where there are weavers who work by heart and others who follow the patterns designed by a master craftsman.

How to recognize a genuine Persian rug? Here are keys that will help you know if you are facing a work of art or an industrial model:

1. Verify its origin:

To buy an authentic Washing Handmade Rugs, you have to verify the place of manufacture, which is usually indicated on the label that accompanies the piece. If it was made in Iran it means that it is authentically Persian. If it comes from Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, etc. It is called “oriental” carpet.

2. By hand or by machine?

The manufacturing method helps to easily determine the value of a Persian carpet. The handmade ones are made in a loom where the design is formed by knotting thread by thread. This work takes a long time so much that in some carpets it can take several years to finish the piece.

Machine-made carpets are made on a mechanized loom, where the fabric is controlled by a computer. And the work can be completed in a few hours.

3. Check the fringes:

In a handmade carpet, the fringes are part of the same piece since they are an extension of the warp or vertical threads used for weaving. On machine-made carpets, these fringes are sewn once the piece is finished.

4. The raw material: wool, silk, and cotton:

The raw material used in repair handmade rug is preferably wool, silk, and cotton. Wool and silk are preferably used for velvet, and cotton Silk and wool, usually made of sheep, are used for velvet on the carpet, which is what gives it softness. Cotton is used to form the weft and the warp, which are the horizontal and vertical threads respectively.

5. Shape and size:

Carpets made mechanically have exact shapes and measures, while handmade carpets can have a slight deformation or undulation caused by the tension of the loom and knots made by the craftsman.