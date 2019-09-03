RBnH Solutions Helps to Know How Much Investment Do One Need to Start An F&B Business?

Know how much investment one needs to start an F&B business with RBnH Solutions. RBnH Solutions, an established boutique F&B development consultancy based in Dubai, offers consultancy services for F&B venture. They assist in investing the right amount of money that is required to start a new business.

RBnH Solutions gives their client a complete business plan for starting a food and beverage business. Their business plan allows for the full explanation of concepts, next steps, and considerations. Their business investment plan will include a concept definition, SWOT analysis, competitor analysis, projected investment cost, three-year revenue forecast, pre-opening expenses, working capital and resources required. It will give financial information such as estimated revenues and costs to any potential investors.

RBnH Solutions designs a concept that has great potential in the food and beverage market. Their concept development focuses on key factors such as cuisine, price point, and target clientele. Whether the client has a concept in mind or will be starting from scratch, RBnH Solutions will work with the client to create a fresh concept that suits them.

RBnH Solutions has an international team of passionate and experienced hospitality entrepreneurs who assists restaurant operators, investors, hospitality management companies, hotels and other consultants with their operational setup, concept development, kitchen design, feasibility study, implementation or restructuring of their operations and business venture.

About the company

RBnH Solutions is a food and beverage consultancy and concept development agency, based in Dubai (UAE). We specialise in assisting owners and operators with the start-up and/or restructuring of their food and beverage ventures. We started the agency with a vision to make a difference for our clients and their customers. We are not bound by corporate restrictions, we prefer to live and think outside the box but keep the functionality and financial sustainability of the business.