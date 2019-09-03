Blechexpo 2019: clever solutions for tube processing

Tube processing needs precision and safe processes. High-tech engineering company transfluid will show how to achieve both and make sure that they are right for the individual requirements of very different industry sectors, in Hall 3, stand 3602.

“It is important to us to find a top solution, together with our client, and to develop it”, explains Stefanie Flaeper, Managing Director at transfluid. “To do this, we have the t form forming machine range in our portfolio to form even complex geometries, as well as our bending and cutting machines. In addition to this, we have our t project software for the software links and t motion. Our engineers combine the processing methods into high-performance automated systems.”

Bending individual pieces or large series

The transfluid solutions for efficient bending include partially or fully electric machines with brushless motors, as well as machines for tubes of very small and very large diameters, up to 325 mm. As an example, the t bend DB 2090-CNC bending machine can be used effectively for tubes in any material and with a diameter up to 100 mm, both with thick or thin walls. With this high-performance machine, it is possible to process tubes with radii of 1.5x the diameter of the tube, or less. The very quick tool changing time, sometimes less than 10 minutes, means more flexible and even cheaper manufacturing. transfluid offers bending machines with specific features for the manufacturing in many different industrial sectors, like stack dies or the option to cut tubes on the bending machine, with very good cutting results and very long-lasting blades.

Safe bending results with our software

In order to include the bending machine is the whole production process in a very efficient way, transfluid has further developed its t project software. The familiar options, such as calculating the cutting lengths and recording tube data are still there. There are also innovative changes to the use of the machine controls and the tool to calculate isometries and the collision test, which is now simpler and more user-friendly. The updated t project now controls the functions and connects will all measuring and CAD systems. “Our goal was to give the user controlling the machine the option to make clear improvements to the manufacturing processes. And to do this in a very simple and efficient way”, as Benedikt Hümmler, Managing Director, Engineering/Production sums up the innovation.

Forming machines for multiple requirements

The experts at transfluid are always developing new processing methods to meet all the new challenges of forming technology, sometimes with solutions that are tool-independent. As an example, the t form REB 632 axial forming machine, with different equipment options and either hydraulic or electric brushless motor drive, can quickly and accurately produce various forms. The special features are incremental or stepwise forming and high-speed forming, which opens up new opportunities. With new materials, the products are both lighter and stronger. transfluid”s rollforming technology also creates the potential for tool-independent forming.

Clean cuts

Before bending or forming, a tube has to be the right length. The various transfluid cutting options take care of that. The t cut range of machines offer methods like blade cutting on a bending machine and chipless cutting. The advanced blade cutting technology delivers almost perfectly circular results when cutting. With the machines for chipless cutting for tubes up to 28/50 mm, the quick, simple and clean cutting becomes possible also for an impressive high-output of 1,600 units/hour, both from bars and coils! The t cut RTO 628 also improves the cutting lengths to minimize any scrap and delivers clean cutting results, ready for the next step and direct forming on the cutting surface.

Systematic linking in tube processing

In order to connect processing steps effectively, transfluid customizes its automation system for the individual clients. This can be at any level: from simple handling to full automation with robots. All automation system have different inspection systems available: optical measuring tools or mechanical controls, they all deliver products of constant high quality. The “plug & play” principle of a fully functional production unit is behind all the solutions and manufacturing can start straight away. transfluid will present more technical highlights of tube processing at the international trade fair in Stuttgart, 5th-8th November 2019.

