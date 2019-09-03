II Spaces – Intelligent Interiors and Full line Herman Miller’s Dealer in Texas

II Spaces is a furniture Dealer located in Addison, Texas. It is established in the year 1996. They are known as the leading full-line Herman Miller Dealer in Dallas County. They can assist you to reach your facility goals as well as your supplier diversity goals. They have the best design consultants who directly work with you to develop an affordable design.

II Spaces offers Intelligent Interior’s solution that matches every client’s details and requirements to the core. They offer service for the sectors such as corporate offices, government entities, healthcare industry, Education center, and Hospitality buildings.

Corporate office

They are the professional and experienced company that offers a wide range of services in setting up the right furniture for your corporate offices. They will help you transform your corporate interior design and facilities from an unavoidable expense into a strategic asset. For corporate offices, along with supplying office furniture’s they also provide artwork, telephone system, wall coverings, window treatments, voice, and data cabling.

Government Entities

They also provide interior designing services to federal, state, and local government entities. If you are looking for a reliable source that can help you meet your Government Interior Design, then contacting Intelligent Interiors is the best solution. The experienced staffs and designer will make sure the office is formal and work-friendly for both the officer and commoners.

Healthcare Providers

In today’s world, the healthcare industry is being at the topmost level. One of the growing parts of their business is the healthcare industry. Therefore, it is important to design the interiors and placing the furniture on the right spot. At II Spaces, members will help choose the furniture and other products making health care to look unique and functional in the same way, as clients require.

Education

The Education industry is also another sector; the II Spaces shows their skill and experience in placing interior designing. Learning should be enriched by the places where it occurs, because only a good education surrounding may give encouraging recognition for both students and instructors. And the team at II Spaces will make it true with their efforts and service.

About II Spaces

II Spaces is one of the leading furniture dealers in Texas. They offer a complete range of interior design products and furniture solutions for their clients that include space planning and design, office furniture and design, Delivery and installation, maintenance and repair, asset management and disposal. To know more details about their services, visit https://iispaces.com/

Address:

16837 Addison Road – Suite 500

Addison, TX 75001-56510

972-716-9979