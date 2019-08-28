SmartTOP add-on convertible top control for McLaren 675LT Spider now available

Las Vegas, Nevada – August 28, 2019

As of now, Mods4cars also offers a retrofittable SmartTOP convertible top control for the McLaren 675LT Spider. The models 12C, 650S and 570S are already supported. The SmartTOP module is retrofitted into the vehicle and makes everyday cabriolet driving easier with its smart additional functions.

The comfort module, for example, enables One-Touch operation of the convertible top. “The interior button no longer has to be held down during the entire tops movement. A brief touch of the button is all it takes and the convertibles top movement is carried out automatically,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. Thereby, SmartTOP customers quickly have both hands back on the steering wheel again.

In addition, the convertibles top can be operated fully automatically, from a distance, using the original vehicles key. By pressing a key combination on the remote control, the tops movement is set in motion. “Our customers can already open their convertibles top as they move toward their vehicles,” Sven Tornow continues. The existing vehicle key does not have to be changed for this function.

Like every SmartTOP, the comfort module for the McLaren 675LT Spider also offers other useful additional functions: Windows can be opened and closed via remote control. In addition, the wind deflector can be operated via One-Touch. If desired, the operating direction of the interior button for the convertibles top can be reversed. The current top movement is not interrupted by starting or stopping the engine. The module can be deactivated at any time.

All functions of the SmartTOP module can be programmed according to personal requirements. A USB port attached to the SmartTOP allows it to be connected to the home PC/Mac. This way, the convertible top module can be easily configured and software updates, which are provided free of charge by Mods4cars, can be installed.

A plug-and-play cable set, with original equipment quality plugs, is included for easy installation. The connection between the SmartTOP module and the vehicle electronics is established by simply plugging together. There is no need to cut through any cables, which is why dismantling is possible at any time without leaving a trace.

The comfort control for the McLaren 675LT Spider is available for 339,00 Euro + tax. SmartTOP convertible top controls are also available for the 12C, 650S and 570S models.

The company Mods4cars offers SmartTOP comfort modules for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

http://www.mods4cars.com

