Logopak is presenting innovative labelling solutions for the industry at the PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019

Visitors to the Pack Expo Las Vegas (Sept. 23-25; Las Vegas Convention Center), can experience individual and innovative solutions for labelling at Booth C-5506 of the labelling experts from Logopak ( https://www.Logopak.com ).

At the PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2019, one of the largest and most comprehensive packaging events in the world, Logopak will show its 315 TB and 310 TBHS labeling machines of the Logopak 300 series at Booth C-5506 in the Central Hall in the PACKage Printing Pavilion. The Logopak Corporation ( https://www.logopakcorp.com ) is well-known in America and wordwide for its bar coding machines, product identification machines, print and apply labeling machines, RFIS encoding and weigh price labeling machines.

Logopak Series 300: packaging labelling made easy

The Logopak Series 300 is fast, reliable and flexible for labelling outer packaging, cartons and containers. Always at the right place at the right time. Logopak knows the challenges facing logistics and shipping. This is why Logopak offers the Series 300, a versatile labelling system which offers unrivalled price and performance while still meeting your requirements.

Perfect labelling for cartons and containers

The labelling solution (https://www.logopak.com/products/labelling-systems/) is a critical part of the line process and must deliver maximum accuracy. The Logopak solutions for containers and cartons offer an ideal combination of speed, precision, reliability and flexibility. The barcode online validation essentially acquires each barcode and serves as the control between the labeller and the production line. It can trigger a stop or sort out faulty barcodes and supply them for relabelling. An intuitive user interface (TDI touch screen) featuring intelligent troubleshooting enables rapid fault detection and elimination.

The Logopak Series 300 is featuring the latest generation of Logopak’s machineware PowerLeap 6

This integrated machine software allows you to monitor all machine functions and communicate with the production line and an ERP or WMS system via the intuitive HMI control unit and its graphical user interface. User-friendly and easy to use, multilingual GUI, straightforward menu navigation, all components are precisely matched to each other. This integrated machine software allows you to monitor all machine functions and communicate with the production line and an ERP or WMS system via the intuitive HMI control unit and its graphical user interface.

Intelligent data management for secure labelling processes with LogoSoft

LogoSoft (https://www.logopak.com/products/software/middleware/) makes the labelling process for your Print & Apply tasks even more efficient and secure. The powerful software solution ensures flexible automation that allows you to centrally control and monitor all labelling processes. Barcode and RFID standards are already stored in the system for this purpose. Continuous data synchronization between the ERP system and supported devices guarantees that the right data is always available at the right place. LogoSoft for higher productivity and the minimisation of errors and downtimes. For your Future-proof production.

About Logopak:

Logopak Systeme GmbH & Co. KG (https://www.logopak.de) is a leading manufacturer of logistically integrated labelling systems, labelling software, and barcode and industrial printers. Logopak also offers matching consumable materials for the direct and indirect labelling of products and packaging of all types. The product portfolio ranges from blank labels through decorative labels to special labels for special solutions and the associated transfer conveyors.

The company”s main location was founded in 1978 in Hartenholm, near Hamburg, Germany, and it is represented worldwide with nine of its own locations and additional sales and service branches. Logopak has a wealth of application experience. All standard machines from Logopak are developed in-house and manufactured in Germany. The simple to operate systems are easy to install and maintain.

CONTACT LOGOPAK CORPORATION:

Logopak Corporation

63 Emerald Street

Keene, NH 03431

USA

www.logopakcorp.com/contact

Phone: +1 603.283.0304

Mail: netsuite@logopak.de

Contact Logopak worldwide:

Phone: +49-419599750

Fax: +49-41951265

www.logopak.com/contact

Logopak media and marketing contact:

Logopak Systeme GmbH & Co.KG

Marketing management

Dorfstraße 40-42

24628 Hartenholm

Head office:

Telephone +49 4195 – 99750

E-mail: marketing@logopak.de