Battery Management System with Optical Connectivity Ready for Production

KDPOF – leading supplier for gigabit transceivers over POF (Plastic Optical Fiber) – proudly announces that the first application of a Battery Management System (BMS) based on optical connectivity will soon go into production. “We are delighted that by the end of 2019, the first carmaker will start assembly of a battery management system with POF connectivity,” stated Carlos Pardo, CEO and Co-founder of KDPOF. “Due to its inherent galvanic isolation, POF perfectly solves the electrical and interference challenges of new powertrain architectures for electric and autonomous driving.” In battery management systems, galvanic isolation is necessary between primary and secondary systems due to hazardous high voltages and noise isolation. Further applications that rely on the inherent Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) of POF are Integrated Smart Antenna (ISA) modules. For ISA, KDPOF and ALPS have developed a concept for an LTE-A telematics control module with POF links to the central communications hub in order to avoid interference with the smart antenna receivers. KDPOF’s GEPOF transceiver KD1053 provides high connectivity with a flexible digital host interface, low latency, low jitter, and low linking time.

KDPOF will present their optical Gigabit Ethernet Connectivity with high electromagnetic compatibility at IEEE-SA Ethernet & IP @ Automotive Technology Day on September 24-25, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, and ELIV (ELectronics In Vehicles) International VDI Congress on October 16-17, 2019 in Bonn, Germany.