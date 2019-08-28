Developing Technical Skills of Employees

Ascending Training Solutions (Pty) Ltd. develop training materials and then use the training material to train your staff, on complex machinery and how to operate that machinery safely. The Cape Town based company has a reliable track record of technical skills development.

The Companies Objectives:

Ascending Training Solutions (Pty) Ltd. strive to develop technical training materials that add value to your business. They strive to develop your employee”s knowledge and skills as well as promoting a culture of life-long learning in the workplace.

The businesses Director and Technical Training Developer, Carl Miller, has a wealth of experience with over 10 years of experience in developing technical training materials and skills.

The Process:

Ascending Training Solutions (Pty) Ltd. have a unique process when developing technical skills. They first establish a working relationship with you, the business owner, with a face to face meeting. They visit your site and observe your day to day operations and speak to the workers. Then your requirements are elicited by Carl and his team. The technical skills manual is then developed, based on your needs and the requirements elicitation.

More About Technical Training Materials:

We offer Technical training materials (Hard Skills) which you are about to quantify, these skills can be acquired through classroom learning or on the job training. We tailor our technical training materials to your business. After the process is complete, their clients have full ownership of all the training materials as the units are designed for their business and they can hire external staff to train the current team and any future additions without having to develop more training material.

Some Customised Technical training material offered by Ascending Training Solutions include:

Basic Safety at Work

Dough Forming and Cutting

First Line Maintenance

Food Safety Standards for Packaging

Hand Tools

Handling and Storage of Chemicals

Housekeeping Practices

Identify and Replace Hydraulic

Introduction to Mechanical Components

Labelling and Coding

Managing Your Stores

Measuring and Test Equipment

Mixing and Dough Making

Operate and Monitor a Drilling Machine

Performing Routine Maintenance

To find out more about Ascending Training Solutions (Pty) Ltd. services and what they can do for your business, please visit their website at https://www.ascending.co.za/

About Ascending Training Solutions (Pty) Ltd:

Ascending Training Solutions (Pty) Ltd. are a Cape Town company that develops technical skills manuals and train employees. The training materials they provide are in the form of Leaner Guides, Formative Assessments, Summative Assessments and a Unit Standard Alignment Matrix.

Contact:

162 Blaauwberg Road, Table View

Cape Town, 7441, South Africa

Tel: 021 557 3896