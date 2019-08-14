New Draka IP MediaLine Fiber for Live TV Production

Cologne, August 14th, 2019. The Multimedia Solutions division of the Prysmian Group presents its new Draka IP MediaLine Fiber based on the SMPTE ST 2110 standard for the first time at this year’s IBC. On display are non-metallic, gel-filled fiber optic central tube cables with 2 to 24 fibers for indoor broadcast applications and tight buffered fiber optic cables with patented BendBright® technology for mobile outdoor applications. With their high bandwidth and robust material, the new fiber optic cables meet the high demands of film and television production. The IBC will take place from 13th to 17th September in Amsterdam. BU Multimedia Solutions will be represented in Hall 12, Booth C31.

“Broadcast technology is moving more and more in the direction of fiber optics. Compared to conventional copper cables, fiber optic cables offer more bandwidth and less attenuation for data transmission,” says Dipl.-Ing. Marc-Oliver Hentschel, Product Manager Studio Broadcast BU Multimedia Solutions, Prysmian Group. “We are pleased to present our new IP MediaLine Fiber for high-speed data transport over IP networks for the first time to a broad specialist audience at IBC 2019.”

The new product range comprises the central loose tube cable with two to 24 fibers. With its FireRes® sheathing, the non-metallic, gel-filled cable is ideal for indoor installation. The CPR Cca cables with very high flame-retardant performance feature dielectric glass yarn armouring for rodent resistance and high waterproofness. The new IP MediaLine Fiber cable range also includes the MFC OS2 fiber optic cable designed for mobile use. The tight buffered 9/125 fiber cables are equipped with the patented BendBright® technology, making them very robust and resistant to bending. BendBright® combines three features: low macro-bending sensitivity, the new Draka Colorlock XS coating and tight glass geometry. Together they create the ideal fiber for all patch cord, interconnect and jumper applications, offering companies measurable technical, economic and environmental benefits.

The new Draka fiber optic cables comply with the SMPTE 2110 standard, which describes the transmission of digital video signals (video stream) over an IP network in real time. Unlike previous IP video standards, transmission takes place in uncompressed format. Each data set (video, audio and additional data) is synchronized without affecting each other. This allows data to be routed and edited separately, even for metadata (timecode, subtitles, and teletext) associated with the data sets.

The IBC International Broadcast Convention

With around 1,700 exhibitors and over 59,000 international visitors, the IBC International Broadcasting Convention Amsterdam is one of the most important events for radio, film and television. It combines all forms of electronic media content and covers the entire spectrum of media creation, management and provisioning. The conference of the IBC from 13th to 17th September will also present the latest state of the art in broadcasting technology and provide an opportunity for networking, knowledge and experience exchange.

Visit the Prysmian Group, BU Multimedia Solutions at IBC 2019 and learn more about the new cable series in Hall 12, Booth C31.