The 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019: ehotel is listed by The Silicon Review

Berlin in August 2019. ehotel, a Berlin-based hotel booking platform, has been rewarded as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies of 2019 by the global business and technology magazine The Silicon Review. The medium sized company headquartered in the German capital offers an outstanding service for private and corporate customers in the hotel reservation. The current award by The Silicon Review named ehotel as one of the most progressive and prosperous companies of 2019.

“Our service was initially set up to meet the requirements of business travelers. The newest award confirms, that putting those frequent travelers at the center of our work, permanently optimizing our services and adapting their changing needs, really pays off”, declares Fritz Zerweck, leading AG CEO since 2006.

ehotel was incorporated in 2000, being one of the first online booking portals for hotel rooms. The company quickly specialized in hotel bookings for business travelers worldwide. With the self-contained development of the META-SEARCH Technology, ehotel is the only platform in this sector combining the offerings of all leading hotel brokers, tour operators and resellers into a single application with full service.

The online platform ehotel already received several awards for above-average services and products. The reference by The Silicon Review is the thirty-fourth award for the Berlin-based company.