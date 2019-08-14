Unleash your creativity with free photo editing software

InPixio offers the perfect solution for amateur photographers who’d rather not spend hundreds of dollars on professional-grade software. However, that doesn’t mean you should expect to compromise on quality. Despite being free photo editing software, InPixio doesn’t compromise of features or quality, and it’s a whole lot easier to use than many industry-leading solutions as well. This makes it a great tool to get started with if you’re new to the world of photo editing. It’s a user-friendly solution designed with the many in mind.

Add up to 100 amazing effects and filters to your photos

The point and click smartphone cameras that most of us rely on these days aren’t exactly known for taking the best pictures. But, with the best free photo editing software on your side, it’s possible to turn those everyday photos into something even a professional would be proud of. For example, a photo taken in bight sunlight or an overcast day might look excessively bright or dull respectively. Fortunately, with the filters provided in the InPixio photo editor, you can change the contrast, brightness, color and tone of your pictures with just a single click. There’s no need to let bad lighting get in the way of an otherwise great photo! On top of that, you have over a hundred additional filters to control the whole look and feel of your photos. The only limit is your creativity!

If you’re looking for a free and simple way to edit photos, whether that’s adding filters, textures, special effects or frames, InPixio Free Photo Editor provides everything you need. Download your copy today at https://www.inpixio.com/free-photo-editor/

About InPixio Software

Based in Paris with additional development resources worlwide, InPixio is a brand of the Avanquest Group. It is positioned on the key segment of photography and “Mobile to Print”. Our drive is reflected by a direct presence in all market channels: Apple App Store, Apple Mac App Store, Google Play, Windows Stores etc.