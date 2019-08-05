Convert QuarkXPress to InDesign CC 2019 Windows: Markzware Q2ID Plugin

SANTA ANA, California, March 11, 2019 – Markzware, leading innovator of desktop publishing and data conversion tools, announces Windows support in the popular Q2ID® InDesign CC 2019 1 Year Bundle Subscription. Q2ID now supports InDesign CC through CC 2019 and InDesign CS6 Mac/Win.

Q2ID helps Graphic Designers across industries, such as Packaging, Publishing, Web Design solutions that have a need to convert QuarkXPress documents to Adobe InDesign, either as a permanent migration or for short term edition purposes, and do not want to rebuild QuarkXPress documents from scratch in InDesign.

Robert Leach, Generation Pixel Ltd, said, “Q2ID was purchased for one job, then another three came in … really glad I had the extension and quickly ripped 3 large docs into InDesign. Works great and very quick.”

System Requirements, Pricing and Availability

InDesign CC 2019 Windows requires a minimum of Windows 10. We will discontinue support for CS5.5 and CS5 Mac/Win with this release, although the CS5.5 and CS5 versions of Q2ID will still be available for download.

The annual Subscription MSRP is $199 USD/per year. Q2ID is sold online directly through the Q2ID page on the Markzware website or through authorized product resellers. For this March 2019 release, we will be adding new versions of Plug-ins to the existing Q2ID Annual Subscription.

For all current active subscribers, this is a free update. For any new purchases of the Q2ID Annual Subscription Bundle, the Q2ID Plug-ins for InDesign CC 2019 will automatically be included in the purchase.

About Markzware

Markzware, a privately-held company based in Santa Ana, California, is the leading software publisher providing solutions for printing quality control and desktop publishing conversion tools. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications used by creative professionals, printers and publishers in the international graphic arts, printing and digital multimedia industries.

Visit https://markzware.com/products/q2id/ to find more informaion and get the new version of Q2ID.