We are an online company based in Chennai and Bangalore. Our customers in over 2,000 cities, have invested over ₹5,700 crore on our platform in Mutual Funds, Stocks and other investment products.

We believe everyone in India should have access to a world-class investment platform and sophisticated investment advice. We’re on a mission to deliver that.

Website: https://www.fundsindia.com/ “>https://www.fundsindia.com/

Email: -siddhardhachow@gmail.com