U.S. Lawns Shows Support for War Veterans in Hilton Head through Active Community Involvement

Apart from providing commercial establishments in Hilton Head with attractive, kempt landscapes, U.S. Lawns helps the community by giving back to its war veterans.

[South Carolina, 7/31/2019] – For over three decades, U.S. Lawns has been the country’s premier provider of beautiful landscaping and reliable grounds care. The company has helped communities across the nation in their efforts to beautify their establishments and their locales with vibrant lawns and green spaces. The nation’s top grounds care company not only provides communities with gorgeous greenery, but also actively supports its locals and residents through the jobs it creates, for instance, and the part it plays in stimulating the local economy.

In Hilton Head, U.S. Lawns is taking this a step further by giving back to the military service members and veterans in town.

U.S. Lawns Supports the U.S. Troops

U.S. Lawns shows its gratitude and support for the U.S. troops through its contributions to charitable groups that help military veterans. One of these is the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that helps veterans as well as active duty service members. This charity especially focuses on veterans and service members who incurred physical or mental injuries while serving in the military during 9/11 and beyond.

Another organization that U.S. Lawns donates to is Support Our Troops. It is a public purpose charity that assists military members and their family to help them cope with challenges arising from military service.

U.S. Lawns also works with the Community Associations Institute (CAI). The organization informs, educates, and provides resources to volunteer members who govern communities, as well as the establishments that support them. The landscaping company participates in CAI’s efforts to build better communities through active community involvement and helping provide correct and vital information on grounds care.

All these make U.S. Lawns a trusted Hilton Head establishment. Of course, alongside the company’s active participation in the community, it continues to provide a range of excellent commercial landscaping services, including landscape maintenance and improvements, lawn and tree care, and irrigation.

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns is the country’s top provider of commercial landscaping services. Based in Florida and with over 250 branches all over the country, they offer full-service commercial landscape maintenance and improvement in different industries like real estate, healthcare, and more.

