Wondersoft Comes Up With a Unified Retail POS Software for Footwear Shops

A footwear shop is like any other retail shop. It requires constant management of inventory. Each brand is not only stocked in specific quantities but different subcategories such as colour, size, design, price, etc. The day to day tasks of a shoe store involves the complicated process of keeping on top of this inventory. When done manually, it is riddled with errors. Some mistakes happen unintentionally, while others occur due to pilfering and theft.

A footwear inventory management system is a simple device that automates the entire process of keeping stock. A few tasks the software performs are keeping track of levels, ringing up sales, checking orders and deliveries. By automating the processes, it reduces the rate of errors drastically. Ultimately, a billing and inventory software solves the most notable challenge faced by a footwear store.

When asked about the retail shop software, a spokeswoman of the company said, “Today’s customers demand instant service with a touch of personalisation. There is no room for error, or else patrons are lost. Wondersoft’s footwear shop software helps achieve this goal. Among other features, it offers to notify all your customers the second new stock roll-in. By maintaining an accurate and updated database of all patrons, the solution automatically sends an alert to every paying customer when needed.”

The expertise of Wondersoft is not limited to footwear POS. They are known providers of point of sale and inventory software for clothing and apparel, pharmacy and healthcare, salon and spa, and other sectors. Their solutions put emphasis on cloud technology, mobile integration, and user-friendly interfaces to enable businesses.

“Using the latest technology to drive sales and expand a business is not the singular objective of the retail shop software. It is to ease the process of doing business. Since sales make the majority of everyday chores, Wondersoft focuses on installing billing systems that adapt to the need of the shops. Moreover, we ensure that the POS solution is usable by everyone. From a floor assistant to the manager, anyone can use our system. Besides being intuitive, the interface makes sure that transactions are lightning-fast. We understand that no customer likes waiting in a queue to pay. Therefore, our footwear billing solution is quick and accurate,” noted a Wondersoft’s representative.

With the billing interface of the software, Wondersoft makes sales rapid. On the other end of the solution are statements and reports, which keep the finances of the store in the green. The system can generate all financial accounts, including payables, receivables, balance sheet, and profit & losses. By automating the procedure of creating these statements, the solution frees up the time of business owners and managers. Instead of wasting time in double-checking irksome data, they can brainstorm strategies to fatten profit.

To the query of how the retail shop solution helps customers, a company head answers, “With the mobile POS option, a patron can pay from anywhere in the shop. There is no need first to search the check-out counter and then wait for a counter to get free. Through a laptop, tablet, or phone, a shop employee can conduct the purchase transaction from right where the customer chooses the shoes. For Wondersoft, it is the single most significant feature.”

