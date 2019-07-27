DPG Pavers, Paving Contractor in Danville, Opens New Location

Danville, CA–July 27, 2019–Interlocking paving stones have increased in popularity for the past couple of decades. Pavers are a beautiful and functional addition to a property’s landscape. It’s an affordable and lasting solution to decorating outdoor spaces.

Choosing interlocking paving stones has become the go-to solution for homeowners looking to transform their outdoor living spaces. Pavers come in a variety of styles and colors, and allow an almost limitless number of arrangements for any landscape.

Concrete pavers can increase the value of a property enormously; they allow for in numerous personalized patterns that can transform any outdoor living space, whether it be your driveway, patio or pool deck.

DPG Pavers is San Francisco’s paving contractor of choice. They are proudly owned and operated by Dave and Susie Garcia. For over 20 years, they have shared a passion for design and unmatched craftsmanship. The team combines the expertise to deliver outstanding work on each project. DPG Pavers has served all around the Greater Bay Area since 1990. Their exceptional work and client satisfaction have assured them constant growth. The company has opened a new location to expand its service area and keep up with demand.

DPG Pavers are based out of Danville, California. Their services are available in Contra Costa County, Alameda County, San Mateo County, Santa Clara County, Napa County, San Jose, and Palo Alto in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company has gained favorable reviews for its outstanding services. In fact , a lot of new business comes from referrals from past satisfied customers. With the opening of the new location, they expect to expand their service areas and bring expert paving services to more homeowners.

Investing in a home’s exterior will boost its curb appeal. A Paver Drive way is an investment that immediately pays off by adding value to the property.

Plus, when it comes to pavers possibilities are endless. They come in hundreds of diﬀerent textures, patterns, shapes, and colors. At DPG Pavers they have no restrictions when it comes to fabricating the perfect home entrance. With years of hands-on experience, their team is well qualified to bring any ideas to life. They offer all kinds of pavers and will perform the highest-quality installation services. More importantly, it’s a long-lasting solution that does not require as much maintenance as other options.

A Paver Patio will transform an ordinary space into a beautiful and comfortable place. A stunning backyard is an investment that will be enjoyed for a lifetime. As a company spokes person puts it: “A paver deck or patio is a great addition to any property. A new paver patio can increase the overall value, appeal, and use of any home and provide a great outdoor space for property owners to enjoy entertaining friends and family.”DPG Pavers specializes in creating breathtaking landscapes using only the best materials. They have established themselves as an expert for all paving needs. The company has built an impeccable track record and is highly recommended for all paving projects.

DPG Pavers is located at 4115 Black hawk Plaza Cir Suite 100, Danville, CA 94506.For more information or for immediate assistance , call (925)

293-2989. They can also be contacted via email at info@dpgpavers.com. To learn more about DPG Pavers , visit their website.