Nantech Gears Up For The Rainy Season With Inverter Batteries For Power Solution

With monsoon upon us, a common and frequent issue people face is power loss. Heavy rains, storms, and flooding lead to electricity cuts that make life harder. The outages are not limited to just residences but also commercial areas housing small and local businesses. The absence of power stops operations mid-step. With individuals relying on electricity for virtually everything ranging from running home appliances to getting access to water, a constant power supply is imperative.

The simplest answer to permanent power connection is an inverter and battery. Nantech, UPS dealers in Chennai, offers a reliable power solution with their Luminous Inverter. A home UPS, it provides long backup during power cuts. The switch to the inverter is automatic and instantaneous whenever a power failure occurs. The Sinewave battery features an intelligent water level indicator that alerts a home user as soon as the water level drops below recommended levels.

On the luminous batteries, a representative of Nantech states, “It is the most suitable inverter backup for homes because it keeps every appliance from power fluctuation. It is particularly apt for sensitive devices that may get damaged from even the slightest power surge. We ensured that the common issue most customers face with batteries is taken care of. The inverters we deal in have greater performance and better battery life. One more aspect we paid specific attention to was noise. Even when appliances run on the inverter, they are noiseless.”

Besides residences, the inverter and battery dealer in Chennai say, the power backup can be installed in small offices and commercial segments. It is capable of supporting mixed loads, domestic lighting, water pumps, air conditioners, computers, and sundry.

The representative also says, “From refrigerators to coolers to mobile chargers, our inverters can take the load of any home appliance. With the number of models, we offer, the only condition is choosing the right inverter for your backup needs. Some of the more popular battery models at Nantech are Eco Volt, Zelio and Eco Watt for 700 VA to 1700VA requirement. When the power supply necessary is higher, the Cruze inverter is the best fit as it supplies 2kVA to 10kVA. No matter which inverter model you purchase from us, all of them come with warranty and little need for maintenance.”

The UPS dealers in Chennai test each inverter on several quality parameters before sending the product out in the market. Their offerings come with absolute protections against overcharging, overload, and short-circuit. The overload alert and reset are automatic; therefore, do not require any human intervention. A few more features of the batteries supplied by Nantech are high efficiency, MCB protection, and bypass switch.

For over 17 years, Nantech has been helping individuals gain access to non-stop power supply. The Luminous home inverter is just one more step towards achieving the laudable goal. They deliver the inverters and batteries immediately and 24x7x365 technical support to avert power stoppage.

