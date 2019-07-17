SQLRD Release 20190701 is Now Available

July 2, 2019 — ChristianSteven Software introduces the release of a new and improved version of SQL-RD. SQL-RD SSRS Data Driven Automation Version 7.4 Build 20190701 includes numerous software fixes along with enhancements to make your reports far more valuable and reliable.

Enhancements:

– Added the ability to share SSRS account information with other SQL-RD users.

– Added the ability to lock user-created SSRS accounts so they cannot be shared with other users.

Issues Resolved:

– Data-Driven Package: On the Exception Handling tab when “Check if report is blank” and “ignore report and subsequent tasks” is checked on the individual report level, the schedule will stop running when it encounters a single blank record.

– Constants or Inserts: Data Driven parameters & data driven constants are not pulling the actual data when used in an email destination with the ‘HTML’ format.

– Import Default Tasks button is hidden when editing an event based schedule and going to tasks.

– Event Schedules fail with Operation is not allowed when the object is open.

– Email Log failing to load and system very slow.

– System Monitor History period can’t be changed from 14, changes not saved.

– Error when using HTML format in Email destination.

– Event-Based Schedule fails with an error that object cannot be opened as it is already open.

– When a non-admin user creates a schedule, they can’t see it unless they are logged in as an admin.

– Date inserts that refer to a Date part should have the format set appropriately.

– The Report Service URL does not go the same SSRS Account Report Service URL.

