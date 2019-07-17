Asahi Kasei to increase production capacity for Lamous™ artificial suede

Düsseldorf, July 17, 2019 – Asahi Kasei has decided to expand its plant for Lamous™ artificial suede in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, by four million m²/year, increasing the total production capacity to 14 million m²/year upon completion in 2021. Dyed by Italian company Miko, Lamous™ is sold under the brand name Dinamica™ in Europe.

Lamous™ is a premium artificial suede featuring a unique three-layered microstructure. Because of its luxurious smooth texture and flexibility in design as well as superior environmental characteristics, the material can be found worldwide in a wide variety of applications including automotive interiors, furniture upholstery, IT accessories, or apparel.

Sold in markets around the world, Lamous™ is enjoying particularly strong demand growth in automotive interiors and IT accessories. With the capacity expansion, Asahi Kasei will further strengthen its supply capabilities in this growing market.

The production at the plant in Nobeoka, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan, is currently undergoing a capacity increase from six million m²/year to ten million m²/year. Starting from the second half of fiscal year 2019 (April 2019 – March 2020), the capacity will be further increased from then ten million m²/year to 14 million m²/year. The start-up of the plant with maximum capacity is scheduled for the second half of fiscal year 2021 (April 2021 – March 2022).

Koushiro Kudou, President of the Strategic Business Unit “Performance Products” at Asahi Kasei comments: “Asahi Kasei is determined to contribute to a more sustainable society. In Europe, Lamous™ is dyed by Italian company Miko and marketed under the brand name Dinamica™ mainly as material for automotive interiors. Partly made of recycled polyester, Lamous™ is processed with water-based polyurethane, making it a rather eco-friendly material. With our sustainable products and technologies, our Lamous™ business will further contribute to the growing market for artificial suede.”

About Lamous™

The three-layer structured Lamous™ is made of front, back, and core layers. They are three-dimensionally entangled with microfibers, and the core layer is composed of a fine, specially-woven fabric called “scrim,” which improves strength and dimensional stability. Impregnation with water-based polyurethane imparts a soft and highly flexible texture.