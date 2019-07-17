Lutron Electronics Announces Senior Leadership Team Evolution

Lutron Electronics, the world’s leading provider of smart lighting and shading control systems, today announced the evolution of its senior leadership team. Executive Vice-Presidents Ramin Mehrganpour and Ed Blair have been appointed Lutron Co‑Presidents as part of its senior leadership team development. Current President Mike Pessina will continue as Lutron’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, leading long-term strategy development with Chairwoman and Co‑Chief Executive Officer Susan Hakkarainen.

“Susan and I are very proud of Ramin, Ed, and our entire leadership team, said Pessina. “They understand our customers and business, have a long-term vision for continual growth, and work together to maintain Lutron’s position as the world leader in smart lighting and shading control solutions. This team has a steadfast commitment to upholding Lutron’s world-class quality and service standards.”

Ramin Mehrganpour’s nearly 30-year professional career, which started in manufacturing, has taken him to every corner of the globe– and always with a focus on the customer. Throughout his 20-year Lutron career, Ramin has held leadership positions in key sales and business areas. His past roles include Director of International Human Resources, Director and General Manager of the Window Systems Business Unit, Vice-President of Global Sales, Vice-President and General Manager of Asia, Senior Vice-President, with global sales responsibility, and Executive Vice-President.

“Ramin has an outstanding ability to work at all levels of our company and with our global customers. His leadership, operational and engineering backgrounds, high standards for service, and ability to scale our business globally, positions him for great success as Co-President,” said Hakkarainen.

A 23-year company veteran, Ed Blair has held leadership positions within all of Lutron’s business units. His past roles include Vice-President and General Manager of Lutron’s Office of Business Development, the Commercial Systems Business Unit and the Window Systems Business Unit, Senior Vice-President of the Residential Systems Business Unit, and Executive Vice-President. He was also responsible for leading Lutron’s 2018 acquisition of Ketra, whose innovative lighting technology brings high quality, natural LED lighting solutions to homes and workplaces.

“Ed’s vision for innovation, strong drive to grow new business areas, and a special talent for leading teams and individuals to achieve – and often exceed– their goals and objectives, positions him for great success as Co-President,” said Hakkarainen.