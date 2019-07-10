Debt Cleanse: How To Settle Your Unaffordable Debts for Pennies on the Dollar (And Not Pay Some At All)

Jorge Newbery erased his debts without filing bankruptcy. Now you can, too. In his book, Debt Cleanse: How To Settle Your Unaffordable Debts for Pennies on the Dollar (And Not Pay Some At All) Newberry shows readers how it can be done.

Like many Americans, Newbery struggled with debt. But unlike most people, he owed more than $26 million. Creditors swarmed after a natural disaster devastated his multi-million dollar business. The stress was crushing. He needed a way out — and what he discovered will amaze you.

His breakthrough came practically by accident. One of his creditors made a sloppy legal mistake, and he battled the creditor all the way to the Missouri Court of Appeals. The court ruled that the entire debt — nearly $6 million — was “inadvertently extinguished.” It didn’t have to be paid. It was completely eliminated.

Newbery applied the powerful techniques he had learned to all his other debts. The results were astonishing. One after another, his debts were either settled or gone forever.

Now, Newbery reveals his proven debt-cleansing methods. In simple, step-by-step instructions, you’ll learn how to…

– Assert your rights and defend yourself against creditors.

– Stop making payments — and turn that to your advantage.

– End harassing collection calls.

– Dispute your debts to stack the odds in your favor.

– Uncover deficiencies that can put money in your pocket.

– Protect your assets from creditors (100% legally).

– Negotiate the best possible settlements.

– Be debt-free for life.

Debt Cleanse shows you how to gain leverage over your creditors. You can settle your unaffordable debts for pennies on the dollar – and not pay some at all.

Don’t let your debt burden you one more day. This book will set you free.

Praise for Debt Cleanse:

“Debt Cleanse by Jorge P. Newbery focuses on a revolutionary method of alleviating debt: don’t pay. A phenomenal experience to learn how collection agencies work and the amount of laws and human rights they can break for the sake of collecting debt. Instructions are very, very useful.” -Online Book Club

“The most comprehensive guide to getting out of debt. Recommended.” -Self-Publishing Review

“Some of these steps may seem radical, even downright illicit, but could ultimately prove immensely useful to one looking to finally emerge from their debt.” -Best Sellers World

“Debt Cleanse is not just another ‘how to get yourself out of debt’ book with chapter after chapter of theory. Newbery comes right out and hands you specific step by step instructions for whatever mess you are in. The great thing is his steps are from his own playbook. Newbery is ridding himself of millions in debt with his own system.” -Top Book Reviewers

“DEBT CLEANSE is a thorough explanation of a largely non-conformist system to…stop the cycle of unaffordable debt.” – Indie Reader

“Newbery’s story is both inspirational and incredible. His approach to ‘stuffing the straw’ of the elite is highly motivational, enabling ordinary people to crawl out from under the crushing weight of unaffordable debts and take back their lives.” – Reader’s Favorite

Debt Cleanse is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

