Author Sally Saylor De Smet Releases New Women’s Mystery Novel, Brooklyn Bitters

Author Sally Saylor De Smet is pleased to announce the release of the new women’s mystery novel, Brooklyn Bitters. Released by BookBaby July 1, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

You don’t get over killing your sister’s husband. Accident or not. When twenty-four-year-old Kate Hathaway graduated with honors from Emory University, she couldn’t wait to begin an exciting career in publishing. But one stupid mistake on a cold, rainy morning in Atlanta changed everything. Not only was Glen Lloyd Hastings her brother-in-law but he was also her best friend. Tormented by guilt, she vowed to do anything to make amends to Stacey—her provocative, pampered sister. The once-brilliant career woman settles into a life of loneliness and caring for her ailing mother. On a business trip to New York City, she meets an enticing, mysterious man who coaxes her out of solitude and into a fiery love affair. Not so fast. Stacey won’t allow it. The sisters become entangled in secrets, back-stabbing, and betrayal. Is it revenge or something far more sinister?

Praise for Sally Saylor De Smet:

“De Smet pens a chilling tale.”–Manhattan Book Review

“There is a natural flow of De Smet’s pen that allows the reader to be an active listener.”–Feathered Quill Book Awards.

“De Smet’s writing style is haunting and delicious.” –Reader’s Favorite.

Brooklyn Bitters is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Brooklyn Bitters

By Sally Saylor De Smet

Publisher: BookBaby

Published: July 2019

ISBN: 978-1543967845 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1543967852 (ebook)

ASIN: B07S8XTXDZ

Pages: 330

Genre: Mystery

About the Author:

Author of the award-winning thriller, Pages in the Wind, Sally Saylor De Smet lives in San Diego, California. The daughter of a Naval officer, she was the shy kid who stayed in her room a lot, channeling her sensitivity into stories and art. Her writing explores emotions through intrigue and mystery. Her storytelling skills have been recognized by the psychiatric community and educators for blending fiction and psychology into a compelling narrative.

Contact:

Website: http://www.sallysaylor.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/sallydesmet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pagesinthewind/

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/mystery-brooklyn-bitters/

