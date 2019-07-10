4 Things To Consider To Avoid Body Odor

Body odor in medicine is known as bromihidrosis. The odor produced on the percussion is a breakdown of the keratin protein by bacteria on the top layer of your skin. Usually, this happens during puberty. Because of the increase in hormones during puberty and result in body odor, which is also called androgen. So that the problem of body odor that you experience can be overcome, look further at the tips so as not to smell the body on the website travelbos.co.id

If you are one of the many people who experience body odor, you don’t need to worry. Because there are several easy ways you can help you with body odor problems, including the following:

1. Take care of your cleanliness

In the summer, you are recommended to take a bath at least 2 times a day. This can cause sweat, dirt, and bacteria that attach to the sensitive armpit skin to emit an unpleasant smell.

2. Use antibacterial soap

When bathing, use antibacterial soap that can eliminate body odor. Look for soap products that are written “antibacterial”.

3. Dry your body properly

After finishing bathing, make it a habit to dry the body to the part that allows sweat to appear, like the armpit and others. By drying the armpit perfectly, it can reduce or slow down bacteria to develop on dry underarm skin.

4. Wear clean clothes.

Wear clothes that match the type of activity carried out. Also note the clothing material, such as wool, cotton and silk. These clothing materials can give breath to the skin, so it does not easily emit excessive sweating and a pungent odor.

Another practical and easy way, use a male deodorant spray that can prevent the appearance of body odor or excessive sweating when on the move.