AI in Healthcare Symposium hosted by BrainX Community – A Huge Success !

A conference on Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, an initiative by BrainX Community in association with Lead Angels and FITT Delhi was hosted on the 6th of July, at IIT Delhi. The aim of the summit was to recognize the huge potential AI carries in the field of Healthcare. This full day event was an opportunity to learn about applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare, current challenges and perspectives from experts of healthcare, machine learning, investment and policy development. The event attracted distinguished guests and speakers such as Dr. Piyush Mathur MD, FCCM, Dr.(Col) Kumud Rai – Director, Vascular Surgery, Max Hospital, New Delhi, Prof. Dhruva Nath, Professor MDI Gurgaon and Angel Investor, Dr. Tavpritesh Sethi (MBBS, Phd) – Assistant Professor, IIIT Delhi, Mudit Vijayvergia, Cofounder – Curofy and Rajat Mangla, Investment Professional – The Carlyle Group.

The event included panel discussions and startup Pitch sessions. It was attended by physicians, healthcare personnel, machine learning and AI engineers, investors, entrepreneurs, students and alumni of IIT Delhi.

The event kick started with a welcome note by Piyush Mathur MD, FCCM ,Cofounder of BrainX and BrainX Community. Citing the example of BrainX and BrainX Community, he spoke about opportunities for clinicians, engineers and business experts to form collaborations and apply artificial intelligence to improve healthcare delivery and access.

Panel discussions were one of the major attractions of the event – a stage where experts joined the panel and walked the audience through the intricacies of topics such as Can AI save lives, How to invest in AI for Healthcare, A policy perspective on regulating AI for Healthcare, and an Academician perspective on whether AI can fix Healthcare.

In his short message to the participants, Prof. Dhruv Nath stated that AI investments are the epitome of scalability as they replace the need for humans for mundane tasks and replace it to a large extent by machines. This makes AI companies extremely scalable and hence fundable. Health and availability of doctors is a pain point particularly in developing countries where doctor to population ratio is very low. This makes the value proposition in Healthcare AI even more compelling in countries such as India. At the same time he cautioned that finding the right business model for such ventures and making them sustainable remains a challenge given low incomes and price sensitivity.

Commenting on the event, Piyush Mathur said, “It’s a great that diverse organizations like BrainX Community,FITT, EDC and Lead Angels have got together to hold this event to analyze and promote AI in Healthcare as well as encourage investments in them as a global community.”

###