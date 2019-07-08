Digital Hospital’s New Prominent Assist to Change Customer Experiences for iPad Repair Service

Digital Hospital, a well-known data recovery centre, professional laptop repair service provider and also specialized at Apple Macbook, iPad, iPhone repair announced that they are open for iPad trade in along with iPad repair throughout the year. They have arranged repair centers and trade in facilities to save the environment and reduce repair costs both at Bugis Junction and Sim Lim Square.

Of the company’s recent buy vs sales success, Digital Hospital CEO Mr. Tan announces their new I.T. Repair and Upgrade Program. Through this I.T. repair program they have planned discount particularly on iPad repair and buy used iPads from customers to achieve their goal. Their CEO said that, “We constantly evaluate our prices to ensure that you always get a deal that is considered value for money.”

To gain their customers attention, they provide 90 days repair warranty under their terms and conditions. With Upgrade Program customers will be eligible to sell their used devices where cash back is guaranteed and upgrade their new devices. Partially working devices are eligible under Digital Hospital’s Upgrade Program at #03-25 Bugis Junction and #03-01 Sim Lim Square. For more information, visit: https://digitalhospital.com.sg/ipad-repair-singapore

Customer Liu Guiliang wrote, “I was pleasantly surprised by the professionalism and excellent customer service rendered by Neil at the Digital Hospital Outlet at Courts (Orchard Branch) today. I brought in my faulty laptop, and within 5 minutes, he was able to diagnose, advise and repair the software issue. I would certainly recommend Digital Hospital to my friends and family.”

About Digital Hospital: Formerly branded as “Laptop General Hospital”, Digital Hospital (ISO 9001:2015) is the trade-in vendor and repairer headquartered in Singapore. Focusing on the mass personal computer market, Digital Hospital strives to provide consumers with the most affordable and cost effective way of computing while being mindful of the environment and reducing technological waste. From the humble beginnings with one outlet service centre in 2007, Digital Hospital has grown her business network extensively over the years.