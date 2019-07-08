Amelia Guiden’s Debut Book LOST LITTLE BIRD

“Where is the way home?” Is the curious opening to Amelia Guiden’s children’s book, LOST LITTLE BIRD; which introduces readers to the kind-hearted protagonist Little Bird. An adventurous ebook that brings wonder and delight to young readers, LOST LITTLE BIRD offers a humorous approach to learning and building kids’ vocabularies.

Self-published on April 4, 2019; a wonderful buzz has ignited interest in the publication:

“A Great Book For Kids! I highly recommend this book for kids who loves nature. 🙂 The book is enjoyable, thorough, and an easy read <3"

– Kindle Customer Review.

Amelia Guiden and her daughter are huge animal lovers, so it's no surprise that Amelia has chosen to become an animal storyteller! She has so many book ideas in her head that she couldn't possibly write and illustrate them all, but happily Amelia has finished her first children's book. She is currently working on a second children's book. Now, Amelia is ready to step out into the literary world as a published author.

LOST LITTLE BIRD and Amelia Guiden have attracted a wide range of media attention, including winner of Author Shout's Best Book Cover (2019), and a Russian-translated edition Потерявшаяся Маленькая Птичка. Both English and Russian ebooks are available on Amazon.

