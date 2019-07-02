Homes with a Hideout Mechanism : Amila Hills

Amila Hills, India’s first organised hill development introduces luxury residences with a unique hideout mechanism at a height of 6510 ft above MSL, starting at Rs. 1 cr. in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Gurugram, July 2019: Amila Hill Development Private Ltd, the real estate development subsidiary of the Amila Group, has launched its flagship project Amila Hills in Shimla, the summer capital of British India.

Conceived as a luxury township anchored by 125-key resort, Amila Hills is fringed by 119 luxury residential units ranging from studio, 1BHK and 2BHK apartments to 4BHK lavish villas. The size of the residences varies from 991 sq. ft. to 5,731 sq. ft. The first phase of the project has been launched after receiving the mandated RERA approval.

Cutting-edge engineering features appear throughout the master plan and building design to ensure that energy requirements are minimised and water is conserved. All structures within the development will be planned as LEED Platinum-rated and IGBC-registered, globally recognised as the highest rating for sustainable design

Amila Hills brings a new vision to residences, unlocking innovation in every aspect of the experience. The proposed architectural style for the development aims to create an atmosphere reminding one of the good old days. The design for the residences has been kept contemporary and subdued which forms a backdrop to nuances incorporated from Georgian, Tudor and Queen Anne architectural styles.

The key feature of these residences is that these be built on slopes with a unique tiered layout wherein neither of the homes, despite large glass windows and a solarium in each unit, would be visible to each other. The design ensures complete privacy which is an unlikely feature in the Indian hill homes.

Uncompromising in quality and comfort, Amila is out to create a place that is an amalgamation of passion and integrity. It is incomparable to the many residential complexes coming up in the vicinity on account of its height, space, amenities, facilities and most of all, location. Propped on a hill, away from the bustle of chaotic cities, Amila promises a connection with Nature. Amila Hills is a unique panoramic development based on a scattered homes concept.

Close attention has been paid to maintain dimensional and visual symmetry for the structures. Carefully selected details such as building ties, Georgian bars on doors and windows, various types of dormers, brick lintels, wrought iron railings and window planters, to name a few enhance the character of each edifice. The colours are carefully matched to integrate harmoniously with the entire development while maintaining individual identities of each unit. These subtle differences are reflected in colour of components and elements.

Further details such as variation in brick patterns, contrast of painted brick with natural finish, vertical brick banding and more are subtle yet integral to the style of architecture. Lastly, the buildings itself is not devoid of landscape and planting that is interwoven with the facades. Window planter boxes, trellis with rose creepers, ivy on the walls, brick planters on the ground contribute towards the softening of the look and integrating the buildings with the terrain.

Amila Hills has been designed after many years of hard work and practical analysis at site in the form of various studies such as the wind circulation, slope analysis, solar insolation and seismic study to name a few.

Amila Hills comprises a 5-star hotel cum health resort spread across 19 acres and luxury residences spread across 35 acres along with amenities like high street shopping areas, a temple, a helipad, a world class clubhouse and age friendly nature trails. To make the experience even more holistic, other inclusive vitalities have also been kept in mind like medical evacuation facility via helicopter, added amenity of heated flooring within rooms, servant quarters, and friendly environs for the physically challenged.

Mr. Yashpal Agnihotri, Managing Director & Founder, Amila Group, assures the customers that the Group is confident of bringing a historic change to the real estate industry by taking buyers satisfaction to the next level.

A business entity with a difference: An organisation that places personal integrity over commercial transactions. At Amila, we believe there is no greater satisfaction than achieving success through honest dealing and strict adherence to the view that for you to gain, those you deal with should gain as well. The Group’s businesses span over a number of industries: a hospitality division working towards responsible luxury, a real estate business focused on delivering complete value by fulfilling all promises and expectations and a finishing lounge for the next-generation of modern women. Creating lasting customer delight for the last five decades, Amila is here to make an indelible mark in these industries.

For further information, please contact:

www.amilahills.com

enquiry@amilahills.com

+91 90 4128 4128