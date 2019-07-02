Billentis Market Report 2019: The E-Invoicing Journey 2019-2025

Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, July 2, 2019 – Brand-new international market report “The E-Invoicing Journey 2019-2025” has been published and is available for free download.

The global market is forecast to encompass 550 billion invoices annually. It is expected to quadruple in size by 2035. In 2019, only around 55 billion invoices are exchanged on a paperless basis. According to this report, it is estimated that the size of the global E-Invoicing / E-Billing and enablement market in 2019 amounts to EUR 4.3 billion, and that it will reach approximately EUR 18 billion in 2025.

E-Invoicing / E-Billing is a rapidly expanding technology. Whereas Latin American and many European and Asian countries are already considerably advanced in this field, a vast majority of organisations have not yet decided upon a specific system or service. A high number of providers offer solutions and services for this matter. In this phase, it is important to have up-to-date information and guidance on selecting the right solution.

Bruno Koch (Billentis), a well-known independent international E-Invoicing consultant and market analyst, has authored this high-value report. It is aimed at supporting invoice issuers and recipients in replacing expensive, paper-based invoicing with modern, automated processes. About 180 pages offer readers facts on market development, relevant initiatives, tips for implementing solutions and qualitative views, evaluation and details about the products offered by many leading solutions providers.

Free download of Billentis Market Report 2019: www.exchange-summit.com/market-report (https://www.exchange-summit.com/Billentis_Market_Report_E-Invoicing_E-Billing)