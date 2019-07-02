Primary Healthcare is Now Affordable with GetSavvi’s New Health Plan

As a renowned name in the healthcare sector of South Africa, GetSavvi Health has always tried to make quality healthcare services accessible to all. In a way to achieve its aim, the company offers varied health insurance plans, specially curated as per the needs of South Africans. The plans bring the best medical facilities in the country to the members, at affordable rates.

To satisfy the varying needs of the people in terms of healthcare and treatments, GetSavvi Health offers the citizens three health insurance options – The Get Care Plan, Primary Care Plan and Primary Care Plan+. The Get Care Plan is designed to specifically offer hospital benefits to the insured during medical emergencies. The Primary Care Plan, on the other hand, is aimed at making primary healthcare accessible to every hard-working South African.

Primary Care Plan – Offering Day-to-day Medical Benefits

The Primary Care Plan offered by GetSavvi meets the regular primary and preventive care needs of not only the insured but also the insured’s family. The plan aims to make the best of healthcare easily accessible by all, without having to bear the burden of rising costs and doctor’s fee.

The Primary Care Plan is affordably priced at R340 per month for an individual and R560 per month for a family. The plan offers the insured the following benefits:

Unlimited doctor’s visits

Dentistry – basic as well as emergency

X-Rays

Blood tests for HIV and STI

Medication for Acute and Chronic Ailments

Maternity Benefits

Many More Additional Benefits

Value-Added Benefits

Apart from the specific benefits offered the Primary Care Plan, all plans offered by GetSavvi Health include some additional benefits. The benefits offered include:

HIV Counselling – Since HIV is a highly prevalent disease in South Africa, GetSavvi has a customer service hotline for the same. Members can call the hotline that is active round the clock, throughout the year, to avail HIV, Assault and Trauma counselling by experts.

Family Funeral Cover – All plans offered by GetSavvi Health include funeral and accidental death cover for the entire family. The plan covers the cost of the funeral of the insured, their spouse and their children as well.

Emergency Helpline services are available round the clock, helping during an emergency.

Health Advice is available on issues like stress management, poisoning, general health guidance etc.

For more information about the health insurance plans offered by GetSavvi Health, please visit their website: https://getsavvi.co.za/.

About the Company

GetSavvi Health is a renowned provider of medical insurance in South Africa. The company offers health cover plans designed for the unique needs of the South Africans, with the aim of making healthcare affordable to all hard-working citizens.

Contact:

27 Willie Van Schoor Avenue, Tygervalley

Bellville, 7530, South Africa

Tel: 0861189202