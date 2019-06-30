Vibe Clothing Company Boutique Focuses on Non-Traditional Sizes

HATTIESBURG, MS – JUNE 30, 2019 – Vibe Clothing Company emerged on the scene in 2017 with the mission of making all women feel beautiful. The company continues to focus on that principle as it celebrates continued growth.

Founder Heather Thompson launched her boutique clothing company after noticing the lack of variety in sizes in traditional boutique stores. She decided to start a line of clothing based on making all women feel beautiful no matter their age, shape, size or style.

Vibe Clothing works with manufacturers and designers to ensure the best quality, fit and comfortability for women. The company’s main clientele are women 30 years old and above.

It offers two types of clothing including its tailored garments, which with a slimmer fit and shorter length fit “true to typical retail sizes,” Thompson said. The traditional fit features a looser fit that’s flowy and a longer length than tailored garments, giving women more room to move.

“There’s a group of women who juggle with children, careers and everything else life tosses at them. After all that, they are forced to sacrifice style for comfort because of their body size and shape,” she said. “I wanted to create a happy place where they’re still remembered.”

That “happy place” began with a few racks inside a formal wear store owned by her mother. It grew into a company dedicated to that mission in 2017 and now includes two retail stores and an online store.

The company strives to ensure that women do not have to sacrifice style for comfort because of their body size.

Vibe Clothing was honored as the “Best Women’s Boutique in the Pine Belt” in 2018. It has earned more than 19,700 followers on Facebook where it consistently earns 5-star reviews. The company has also ranked in the top 1 percent for growth and traffic in its category by Shopify, its shopping cart provider.

“Our growth shows our success in providing women’s clothing that offers exceptional style, comfort and price,” Thompson said. “It also echoes our dedication to customer service.”

She said her mission continues and always will be to help women to get their ‘vibe’ back and to feel beautiful no matter their body type or size.

For more information about Vibe Clothing Company, visit its website at https://www.vibeclothingcompany.com or call 601-261-5683.