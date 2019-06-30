HONOURABLE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT DR. SANTANU SEN INAUGURATES “SONO SUMMIT 2019”

India’s largest International Ultrasound Conference takes off in Chennai with a vision to take Sonography to the next orbit

Chennai, June 29, 2019: The ‘Indian Radiological & Imaging Association’ (IRIA), today announced the inauguration of SONO SUMMIT 2019, India’s largest International Ultrasound Conference at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, Chennai. The conference was inaugurated by Hon’ble Member of Parliament Dr. Santanu Sen and National President of Indian Medical Association in the esteemed presence of Guest of Honour, Dr. Ulrike M Hamper, Director, John Hopkins University, USA, Dr. Hemant Patel, President, IRIA, Dr. Rajeev Singh, Secretary-General, IRIA and senior officials from healthcare sector to debate, discuss and explore several avenues in Radiology.

The first-of-its-kind summit will host the talks of international faculties including Dr. Priyanka Jha from University of California San Francisco; Dr. Anil Ahuja, Professor of Diagnostic Radiology & Organ Imaging, Department of Imaging & Interventional Radiology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Dr. Ravi Devidas Kadasne, Specialist: Radiologist & Radiology, NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain and Dr. Girish Gandikota, Professor, Radiology & Rheumatology, Associate Program Director, Residency Program, Division of Musculoskeletal Radiology and many others.

The main focus of SONO SUMMIT 2019 would be Sonography, aims at bringing together radiologists from across globe on one single platform, with an objective to take Sonography to the next level by increasing awareness, practical demonstration and productive sessions which provides a clear picture about the current trend and latest technologies in the sector. The summit will be guided by world’s renowned faculties in ultrasound which will not only enrich the delegates with their vast knowledge and experience but also provide the participants the best exposure and expertise.

Commenting on the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Hemant Patel, President, IRIA, said, “We are proud to host this India’s largest ultrasound conference “SONO Summit 2019” in Chennai as India today exhibits exponential growth in healthcare sector and a summit such as this provides an opportunity to exchange ideas and knowledge, debate issues of real importance to the development of Sonography”.

Dr. Rajeev Singh, Secretary General, IRIA, said, “This summit is specially designed by IRIA aims at giving impetus to the existing ultrasound practitioners especially the beginners by conducting workshops, live demos and interactive sessions etc. This summit is a part of an overall strategy of IRIA to increase awareness about the importance of Sonography, further strengthen and encourage new entities”.

This is India’s largest gathering of Ultrasound professionals, with an estimated 1300 professionals attending the conference during the four days. The summit will witness the participation of around 100 international delegates from across the globe.

IRIA in association with YUWA (The Youth Wing of IRIA), is organising a daunting and thrilling mission called “Radiology for Indian Army” on Saturday, 6th July 2019. This will be kicked off from IRIA headquarters, Delhi and over 50 radiologists will start their journey in motorbikes and SUVs to reach the highest motorable road of world at Khardung La. During the trip, the team would be connecting with Army hospitals at New Delhi en route and at Leh. The main objective of this initiative is to meet Army doctors where they are and inspire them by conducting awareness seminars & workshops. The team will end the journey at Khardung La by hoisting the flags of Indian Army.

About the ‘Indian Radiological & Imaging Association’ (IRIA)

IRIA, society registered under Registrar of Society Act XXI of 1860, established in 1931, a body of more than 17000 members (Radiologists) from all over the country. In order to update its member, IRIA organizes Annual Conferences, CME programs, Seminars, Resident Education Program, Symposium etc. on a regular basis.

