China Plastic Injection Molding Maker Announces Plastic Mold Production For A Variety Of Industries

HuiZhou City, GuangDong Province, China, June 21, 2019 – With their great specialization in plastic mold production, JasonMould can cater to the needs of the industries, such as home appliances, electronic items, medical equipment, safety devices and so on. The company has own production facility with various machineries and tools to handle mold making projects of any volume. They have the expertise in offering custom mold making services and can offer precise mold making and rapid prototyping as per the client’s requests.

According to the spokesperson of the Chinese plastic injection molding manufacturer, they have a separate injection mold making division with advanced machines and robotics to produce high quality plastic molds in an automated environment. The company can ensure a fast production of molded parts to meet the client’s deadline and project goals. They offer complete machining and finishing services so that clients get molded parts that are production ready. The spokesperson reveals that they are capable of offering molded tools from a variety of materials. They can produce finished parts in all major types of plastics. The company also employs an advanced verification and testing methods to make sure only flawless products are manufactured for their clients.

China plastic injection molding maker also maintains a reasonable pricing and offers free quotes to the clients. At the same time, they allow clients to choose from thousands of plastic resins for their custom mold making. The molds produced by them feature an outstanding surface finishing and dimensional characteristics, allowing companies to manufacture high-end and quality products. At the same time, the company offers different design options, as they adopt a stable and reliable plastic mold making process. The spokesperson states that they employ an advanced thermoplastic injection molding process that does not involve any heating or cooling line. This extends the cycle time and allows company’s mold making technicians to thoroughly monitor the quality, appearance, cosmetic profile and other parameters of the mold.

JasonMould is a reliable mold manufacturer in China that always offers plastic mold making service in client’s budget. They carefully consider every aspect of the mold making process that can influence the cost and the timeline, such as the cost of the raw material, machinability, time required for heat treatment, durability and resistance against corrosion, and expected tooling life. The company’s technical specialists are always available to discuss custom mold making projects with the client and guide them in choosing the best raw material as well as the tooling.

One can learn more about the company’s injection mold making process by visiting the website https://www.jasonmolding.com.

About JasonMould Industrial Company Limited

JasonMould Industrial Company Limited, established in 2010, is a leading injection mould manufacturer in China. JasonMould specializes in plastic mould production for household appliances, medical equipments, electronic equipments, safety equipments as well as monitoring systems. The company has a factory, spanning an area of over 15000 square meters. With plastic injection tooling divisions possessing different machinery and expertise, JasonMould offers tools from small and precise mobile phone parts to as big as automotive parts. The company’s tools are mainly exported to U.S.A., Europe, Japan and UK.

