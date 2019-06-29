It’s a long way to self-employment

For many people, it is a big dream – to be self-employed and independant. But many people do not dare to take this step. Rieta de Soet, CEO of Global Management Consultants AG, says that the risk and all legal action and associated financial obligations can quickly overwhelm someone and cause people to shy away from it.

Rieta de Soet, based in Zug, Switzerland, with her company, guarantees her clients full support on their way to becoming self-employed and also in order to achieve their corporate goals. This gives customers the best possible support.

An office at the GMC Business Center is affordable and can be adapted to the needs of the customer and changed at any time, according to Fabian de Soet. This allows the young entrepreneur a degree of flexibility that is very important at the beginning.

In addition, Global Management Consultants AG provides its customers with help and advice. Due to their many years of experience, Rieta de Soet and her team have numerous tips and solutions for any difficulties.

If you want to start a business, you have to plan this very well, otherwise you quickly lose track of things. The planning comes right after the idea and should be done in the preparation phase, along with funding. So you build a foundation on which you can build even before the actual start-up, explains Rieta de Soet. GMC AG gladly accompanies its customers in all these phases.

If all financial matters including insurance are regulated, it is important to become known as an entrepreneur. For this you should take every opportunity, such as networking, appearance at fairs and events, a good social media presence. The possibilities are endless today. In order to exhaust all possibilities, however, one should create a good marketing concept. It is often helpful to seek professional support. These can also be obtained, for example, in the Business Center.

GMC AG works together with many experts from different fields who support the customers of GMC AG on request. In this way, Global Management Consultants AG wants to offer its customers the best possible conditions for a successful career, concludes Rieta de Soet.