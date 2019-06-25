Author Therese Park Releases New Historical Fiction Novel Returned and Reborn: A Tale of a Korean Orphan Boy

Author Therese Park is pleased to announce the release of her new historical fiction novel, Returned and Reborn: A Tale of a Korean Orphan Boy.

More than 200,000 South Korean infants and toddlers left their motherlands in the arms of strangers from the postwar era. “Returned and Reborn: a Tale of A Korean Orphan Boy” is the first novel about such an orphan–a boy fathered by a missionary priest who established the first Catholic Adult Institute in South Korea. This fiction is based on a true story, mixed with Korea’s modern history–Vietnam War in which 300,000 South Korean troops fought (5001 were killed); the unintentional harm the American military caused to the Korean people by disposing millions of gallons of toxic chemicals called “Agent Orange” in the Korean water ways and soil; and the Korean society’s contempt against children of mixed blood, children born of unwed mothers, and those born with birth defects. It’s the story of a young man’s journey of self discovery from an aimless American with no knowledge of himself or his roots who returns to his birth country, reunite with his Korean birth mother dying from cancer caused by consuming toxic water over time, but unexpected accident separate them permanently. Yet, through her and his deceased father’s former co-workers, he learns of his father’s greatness as well as his weakness, as an ambitious American Jesuit who fulfilled his big dreams but caused his birth and troublesome journey as an orphan forced to leave his mother who couldn’t raise him. Still, in a mysterious way, he finds his own path–the path to a mission trip to North Korea.

Returned and Reborn is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Returned and Reborn

A Tale of a Korean Orphan Boy

by Therese Park

Publisher: Austin Macauley Publishers

Published: March 2019

ISBN: 978-1643780238 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1643780245 (hc)

ASIN: B07QRH7TBK

Pages: 148

Genre: Historical Fiction

About the Author:

Therese Park came to the United States to be a cellist with the Kansas City Philharmonic (now the Kansas City Symphony) in 1966. After 30 years, she retired and began writing. Her first novel A Gift of the Emperor (published in 1997) is about a Korean schoolgirl forced into military prostitution by the Japanese government during World War II. With this book, Park was one of the featured authors at three national bookfairs in 1998: The Los Angeles Bookfair, The Miami Bookfair, The Heartland Bookfair. A Gift of the Emperor was selected in the reference volumes Reading Groups Choices for 1998 and she was mentioned in Contemporary Authors 2001. Her second novel: “When a Rooster Crows at Night” is based on her own experience of the Korean War she lived through as a child. Her third “The Northern Wind: a Forced Journey to North Korea” deals with intense inner war between the two Koreas divided by two extreme ideologies–Communism and Capitalism after WWII.

Her recently published “Returned and Reborn: a Tale of a Korean Orphan Boy” published by Austin Macauley Publishers, LLC. in New York, NY.

Park has written more than 400 essays and articles that have been published in The Kansas City Star, The Sun Publication, The Graybeard, the National Korean War Veterans Magazine, The Best Times, and Our Family (Canada), The Beat Magazine and Korea Bridge (South Korea) and more.

Contact:

Website: http://www.theresepark.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100010928507222

Promo Link: https://bookbuzz.net/blog/historical-fiction-returned-and-reborn/

Purchase Links:



https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/returned-and-reborn-therese-park/1130972777?ean=9781643780238

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781643780238