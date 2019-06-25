9 best swiss brands

Swiss watches are a symbol of financial solvency, delicate taste and commitment to innovation, coupled with traditional quality. The number of buyers on a global scale is small, so it is not so easy to determine the place of a particular brand in the top of Swiss watches. The rating of brands can be made based on the current situation on the market of luxury goods and the list of companies whose products enjoyed success in 2016.

9.Piaget

For more than fifty years, Piaget has used only precious metals in the manufacture of watches. The recognized world leader in the manufacture of ultra-thin watch movements – one of the creations of the company’s watchmakers with a thickness of only 2.3 mm was even recorded in the Guinness Book of Records!

8. Hublot In 2005, the company introduced the Big Bang chronograph to the market, which received several prestigious awards for design and outstanding quality. Buyers appreciated the novelty – during the year sales increased threefold. A distinctive feature of Hublot watches is a natural rubber strap that is individually fitted to the client’s wrist.

7. Audemars Piguet It can rightly be called one of the most expensive luxury brands of Swiss watches. The customers of the company who appreciated the excellent quality and innovative design were Michael Schumacher, Cristiano Ronaldo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Hugh Jackman and Scarlett Johansson. The best watches produced by the company received their own separate exhibition in the British Museum.

6. Chopard To this day, Chopard remains a family enterprise – the co-presidents of the company are brother and sister, children of Karl Scheufele, heir to the dynasty of jewelers and watchmakers. Chopard was the first to make watches with movable diamonds that slide around the watch mechanism between sapphire glasses

5. Ulysse Nardin Historically, the brand Ulysse Nardin is known as a manufacturer of marine chronometers that have the highest accuracy and enjoyed a good reputation among seafarers. At the moment, the company produces sophisticated luxury watches. In addition to local time, they show solar time, orbits of stars, eclipses, and a perpetual calendar.

4. Blancpain One of the oldest companies in the Swiss watch market was founded almost three hundred years ago, in 1735. Specializes in creating miniature self-winding watches that indicate dates, phases of the moon and days of the week. It was the Blancpain watch Vladimir Putin presented Tuvan shepherd’s son during the holidays

3. Jaeger-LeCoultre Among the watch masterpieces of the company are miniature movements, the most complicated wristwatches and almost timeless watch movements. It was Jaeger-LeCoultre who was the first in the world to use sapphire crystal. Some models of the company are popular and are still manufactured – for example, as the Reverso model, created back in 1931

2. Vacheron Constantin In second place in the ranking of Swiss watches by brand is Vacheron Constantin. Watches of this company are made only individually, for a specific customer, taking into account his preferences and wishes. The price of the cheapest models starts from 10 000 dollars. In 1979, the company manufactured Kallista watches, striking in their luxury and magnificence – their case and strap were made up of 118 diamonds and 141 diamonds. The cost of hours was 5 million dollars

1. Patek Philippe It is considered one of the best manufacturers of luxury watches. The secret of the company’s success lies in two factors – the desire for innovation and the maintenance of tradition. Until now, Caliber 89 watches remain unsurpassed, the number of parts in which reaches 1728. The most expensive Patek Philippe watches were sold for $ 23.9 million