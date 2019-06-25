Author Emily Mims Releases New Contemporary Romance Novel, Vivi’s Leading Man

Boroughs Publishing Group and author, Emily Mims are pleased to announce the release of their new contemporary romance novel, Vivi’s Leading Man. Released in April 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

EXES AND OHS

The marriage was one of convenience. She had status and he had money. But… there was something there, and both of them felt it. After three years of him working long hours and her spending too much time at the Durango Street Theatre, Miguel Abonce and Vivienne Heiser called it quits. One year later, they are forced to work together to save or sell the theater. In the process they discover things they never knew about each other and they learn there’s more between them than burning up the sheets. They might really love each other after all.

Vivi’s Leading Man is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Vivi’s Leading Man

Durango Street Theatre, Book 1

By Emily Mims

Publisher: Boroughs Publishing Group

Published: April 2019

ISBN: 978-1948029902 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1948029896 (ebook)

ASIN: B07QWRLNMP

Pages: 237

Genre: Contemporary Romance

About the Author:

The author of over thirty romance novels, Emily Mims combined her writing career with a career in public education until leaving the classroom to write full time. The mother of two sons, she and her husband split their time between central Texas, eastern Tennessee, and Georgia visiting their kids and grandchildren. For relaxation Emily plays the piano, organ, dulcimer, and ukulele for two different performing groups, and even sings a little. She says, “I love to write romances because I believe in them. Romance happened to me and it can happen to any woman—if she’ll just let it.”

