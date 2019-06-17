Robert Miller Thanks Future Lighting Team for Innovative Growth Strategies Workshop at LIGHTFAIR 2019

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) June 17, 2019 – Future Lighting Solutions recently participated in the 30th edition of LIGHTFAIR in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As part of the pre-conference, FLS presented the highly-anticipated workshop, Growth Strategies for Existing and Emerging Lighting Applications. The workshop was led by Patrick Durand, Worldwide Technical Director at Future Lighting Solutions, and explored different ways that lighting OEMs can leverage the latest design tools to accelerate their growth.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked Durand and congratulated everyone on the Future team for putting together the innovative workshop at LIGHTFAIR.

LIGHTFAIR International is the world’s most important architectural and commercial lighting conference, where light, technology, knowledge and design connect in a convergence of global introductions, innovations and thought leadership.

Future Lighting Solutions is a division of Future Electronics. Robert Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968, which ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

