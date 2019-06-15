100% Natural Handmade Soaps

We are one of the leading processor, exporters and suppliers of an excellent quality array of Handmade Natural Soaps. These soaps are used to clean and secure hands from unwanted bacteria present in air.

Our offered handmade soaps are processed by using rich grade natural ingredients under the supervision by our professionals in the hygienic environment. We provide these Handmade Natural Soaps in charismatic shapes, colors and aromas as per the client specification at affordable price.

Features:

• Effective result

• Antioxidant

• Accurate composition

• Mild aroma

We manufacture 100% Natural Soaps, Handmade Soaps, Luxurious Soaps with Body Butters, various Natural Aromatic Essential Oil Blends & Medicinal Herbs.

Some of the soaps available with us are as follows:

• Ashtagandha soap

• Kyphi soap

• Mitti ki attar soap with mitti ki attar, vetivert oil, & fulle’s earth/multani mitti

• Exotic sandalwood soap with sandalwood essential oil & sandalwood powder

• Saffron soap with pure saffron oil, saffron extract, milk & cream with cinnamon oil

• Lavender & shea butter soap

• Cocoa butter Soap with sandalwood-bergamot essential oil blend

• Precious Pearl Soap with pearl powder, honey, rose water, lavender oil, ylang ylang oil, palmarosa oil, davana oil, & olive oil

• Shea butter soap with lavender-basil essential oil blend

• Panchagavya soap

• Panchamruth soap

• Cocoa butter soap with coffee & vanilla extract

• Mandarin-grapeseed essential oil, & mango butter Soap

• Kokum butter soap with orange essential oil, ginger essential oil, & papaya extract

• Oat meal, honey, & milk soap

• Lemongrass & mace soap

• Mint & cucumber soap

• Aloe vera, lemon oil, & sesame seed oil soap

• Neem oil & basil oil soap