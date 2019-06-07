Top destination for shopping in Miami: AventuraMall.com

Summary: A visit to the AVENTURA shopping mall miami is a must to have a great shopping experience and to buy any products within a price range.

Aventura shopping mall miami is undoubtedly the best place for shopping in Miami and one of the chief centres for shopping in USA. Secured using Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom, the shopping centre is highlighted by a great mix of over 300 boutiques (luxury) and also shopper favorites which includes Adidas, Apple, Burberry, Anthropologie, Cartier, Gucci, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, H and M, MCM, Sephora, Microsoft, Topman, Topshop, Zara and many more.

Considered the best mall in miami AVENTURA Mall houses more than 50 eateries and also restaurants which include- Treats-Food Mall and The Experiential Arts AVENTURA Mall program which showcases twenty pieces in an array of mediums.

Some of the world known retailers include 120% lino, A Pea in the Pod, Armani Exchange, Abercrombie & Fitch, Action Kids, Adidas, Aldo, All Saints, American Outfitters, Ann Taylor, AT & T, Art Shaver, and Aveda. Fashion buffs can find extensive collection of items from leading names such as CXI, Crocs, Douro, Design o Cell, David Yerman, Designer Eyes, Diesel, Diane Von Furstenberg, and Easy Tie.

According to the chief sales executive officer of the mall, the authorities have dreamt of making it one of the highest grossing shopping hangout. He was quoted as saying, “We are known for housing some of the top eateries in Miami, namely The Grill On The Alley, Sushi Siam, The Little Beet, Chicken Guy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Figs Pizza- Pasta Bar, Little Brittany Creperie, Shake Shack, Poke 305, Haagen Dazs, The BOL and many more.”

Aventura discovers great stories at the back of gripping works by globally recognized artists all the way through AVENTURA Mall on a complimentary guided tour which will be lead by Margery Gordon who is the founder director and Principal Guide of Arts Encounters. An hour long tour will let anyone explore the work on several levels which will include AVENTURA Slide Tower where several attendees may slide down the dramatic spirals.