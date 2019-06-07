9XM is the No.1 Television channel in India and has crossed yet another milestone by garnering the highest Reach among all the leading GECs and movie channels. In the era of movies and soaps, the audiences have given their clear verdict to 9XM as their favorite channel. The music destination not only engages its viewers with foot tapping music but has also launched a lot of new age programming and hence rules the roost.

The channel also ranks higher to GECs like Star Plus at 160 million, Sony TV at 140 million and Zee TV at 133 million. As per the latest BARC data (Week 19 to Week 22 of 2019), the cumulative reach of 9XM is 197 million amongst the 15+ universe across the Urban and Rural HSM. The Channel also shows leadership when compared to Movie channels like StarGold 186 million, Movies Ok at 171 million and Zee Cinema at 158 million.

In the music genre, 9XM continues to rule. The gap between 9XM and other key players this time has widened to an extent that even the combined reach of 165 million of MTV and MTV Beats is 16% less than that of 9XM.

Commenting on the stupendous reach of 9XM, Pawan Jailkhani Chief Revenue Officer, 9X Media said, “Having toppled prominent players in the music genre, 9XM now leads in reach when compared to India’s biggest GECs and Movie channels. The GEC’s today have such large offerings; it’s extremely encouraging for us to seek so much of audience love making 9XM the No 1 channel. We thank all our viewers for their overwhelming response in our ascend to the top. We are proud of leading the way not only in the music genre, but ruling the charts across all television channels that too during other high visibility events including the Lok Sabha Elections, the Election results and IPL finale week in this period of 4 weeks.”