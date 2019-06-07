Journey from Inter in IBN7 to Founder of India’s One of the Leading Media and Marketing Company…

Birth of Plugin Pr and Marketing

Completed my graduation in the field of Journalism and Mass Communication it was one of the tough decision to quit journalism and enter in world of marketing and public relation.Plugin Pr and Marketing was started in a small cyber cafe in faridabad and in 6 years the company has reached 70 stable clients with 100% satisfied results My focus was always clear to create the brands in a way that they look different and special. With the aim of making a change in field of advertising and branding i started my Pr and Marketing Group. Today after completing 5 year with plugin pr i feel yes brand are always created in mind. Plugin Pr always aims at creating WoW moments for our client. Today Plugin Pr and Marketing is into 6th year of branding, advertising and marketing .And today as a founder of Plugin Pr i proudly want to announce our CSR initiative Plugin to Humanity where 20% of our income will be given in charity for helping the needful for there medicines and operation.

Commenting the same Founder Neetesh said it was always my dream to to make such community wherein the entire nation connects for a cause to help people of our country. In addition to the journey Neetesh also said i always love challenges the biggest challenge was to start my company and next would be to reach this chain to maximum people so that no person died because of lack of medicine or proper medical treatment