U.S. Lawns Keeps Commercial Lawns Lush and Green in the North San Antonio Heat

[TEXAS, 06/07/2019] — U.S. Lawns provides commercial landscaping services to help commercial property owners in North San Antonio battle the intense Texas heat. With U.S. Lawns, business owners can preserve the quality and appeal of their grounds and keep their lawns lush and green even in the summer.

Efficient Irrigation Systems

U.S. Lawns has the latest smart irrigation technology that performs more efficiently than regular models. Smart irrigation systems are perfect for the San Antonio heat because they can keep lawns adequately hydrated without costly water waste.

U.S. Lawns can install sensors that measure the moisture content in the soil. These sensors can be used to set up an automatic system that thoroughly waters plants when the soil is dry and shuts off automatically when the lawn has received adequate hydration.

Smart irrigation systems are not only more effective in keeping lawns healthy and green, they are also more sustainable. These smart models only use water when necessary, thus preventing lawns from drowning while conserving water.

Mulch Addition

Using fresh mulch on plants and flower beds prevents water loss from the roots and soil moist, thus keeping them well hydrated even in the summer. It improves plant health as well because plants can absorb the nutrients from the mulch as it breaks down.

Mulch can also increase soil fertility because it is made from leaves, bark, and compost. This is especially useful for commercial properties built on infertile soil; using mulch consistently can improve the fertility of the soil and make it more suitable for plant life.

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns offers comprehensive lawn care and landscaping services to over 250 locations nationwide. Serving customers since 1986, U.S. Lawns has decades of experience working with commercial property owners and managers. They have expert knowledge on the varied landscaping needs and budgets of commercial properties, including healthcare, industrial, and municipal complexes.

