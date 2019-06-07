Consult with Redilight to Choose Green and Budget-Friendly Alternative of Lighting for Your Home or Office.

At Redilight, we are here to serve you with the top-notch skylight alternative that provides you with the cost-effective and green lighting solution for your home or office. We are the certified contractors in Australia for installing a solar-powered lighting system which is a cost-friendly alternative than the conventional grid-based lighting and also environment-friendly. So if you want to cut the cost of power bills and want to choose a green alternative for home or office lighting then you can consult with us.

We have a large range of stylish LED lights that are powered by the solar system so by installing a solar panel on the roof of your building you can brighten up the dark places inside your residential or commercial building constantly during the day and night. Our technician will mount the low voltage solar panel on the roof of your building which will get direct power from the sun and convert it into the electricity and supply to the multiple LED lighting connections in your building to make it brighter. We have low and high voltage solar panels that can serve your solar-powered lighting needs for smaller to large areas.

At Redilight, our primary mission is to serve all Australians with the top-notch green lighting system through the installation of solar panels for indoor and outdoor areas of residential and commercial buildings. The solar-powered lighting system is a powerful choice to reduce the cost of electricity and to save the environment too because it does not release harmful rays and gases that pollute the environment and contributes in the global warming. The solar powered LED lights are eco-friendly and keep the environment safe and clean and are not rely upon the grid power system.

We use a superior range of solar panels that are powered by the sunlight and works efficiently to supply the electricity to LED lights. They come with the powerful batteries and also backed-up by the power banks to store the energy for supplying the electricity during the night and even during the cloudy days or adverse weather conditions. You will get a regular supply of electricity in your home or office without any risk of sudden power break-off or outages and by installing the solar panel for home or office lighting you will not have to bear any cost of electricity and also do not have to worry about the maintenance of the solar lighting system.

